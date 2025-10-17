Mongolian Prime Minister steps down after just four months in office

Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has resigned after losing the support of parliament, Chinese state media reported. The 55-year-old politician, who took office in June, leaves the role after only four months.

Zandanshatar, a former foreign minister and parliamentary speaker, was dismissed following a parliamentary vote. His predecessor, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, also resigned amid corruption allegations and street protests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is expected to nominate a new prime minister, who must gain approval from the State Great Khural, Mongolia’s parliament.

Mongolian politics has faced ongoing instability, driven by public frustration over corruption and a sluggish domestic economy. The rapid turnover of two prime ministers in months raises concerns about policy continuity and may impact investor confidence in the resource-rich nation.

Economic challenges are mounting. Earlier this month, the World Bank cut its forecast for Mongolia’s 2025 economic growth to 5.9% from 6.3%, citing lower coal prices, global trade uncertainty, elevated inflation, and stagnant wages. Mongolia’s GDP grew 4.9% in 2024.

