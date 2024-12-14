Montana State Bobcats face Idaho Vandals in FCS quarterfinal showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Montana State University Bobcats, undefeated this season, will host the University of Idaho Vandals at Bobcat Stadium this Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the FCS quarterfinals, News.az reports citing montana.edu .

The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 nationally, aim to extend their 13-game winning streak after claiming the Big Sky Conference title and a dominant 49-17 win over Tennessee-Martin in the second playoff round.Their rivals, the No. 8 Idaho Vandals, secured their spot with a 34-13 victory over Lehigh. This marks the second clash between the two teams this season—Montana State triumphed in their October meeting, 38-7.The winner will advance to the FCS semifinals to face either South Dakota or UC Davis.How to Watch and Get TicketsCatch the game live on ESPN or stream via The Varsity Network or MSU’s website. Tickets are available at montanastate.evenue.net, and MSU students can find student section ticket info at msustudenttickets.com.

