Montenegro introduces visa for Azerbaijan citizens

Azerbaijan and Montenegro are moving toward stronger security cooperation following high-level talks between officials from both countries, signaling closer coordination on migration, visa policy, and regional stability.

Montenegrin Interior Ministry State Secretary Novica Obradovic and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Montenegro Kamil Khasiyev held discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the security sector, News.Az reports, citing Montenegro’s Interior Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the strong foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro. Officials noted successful cooperation across several sectors, particularly economic ties and tourism, which have contributed to growing interaction between citizens and businesses of both countries. Building on this progress, the two sides expressed readiness to elevate security cooperation to a more advanced level.

Ambassador Khasiyev stressed that Montenegro is increasingly recognized by Azerbaijani citizens as a safe tourism destination and a promising environment for business activities. As travel and economic exchanges grow, he emphasized the need to strengthen security coordination between the two countries.

In this context, the Azerbaijani side proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding on migration cooperation. The proposed agreement would aim to improve coordination between relevant authorities, support legal migration management, and strengthen joint efforts in border and security-related matters.

Obradovic, in turn, underlined the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and shared updated information about Azerbaijani citizens legally living in Montenegro. He noted that Azerbaijani nationals are actively participating in the country’s economic and social life, reflecting the broader growth in people-to-people ties.

The Montenegrin official also addressed recent changes to visa regulations. As part of Montenegro’s ongoing efforts to align its policies with European Union standards and advance its European integration process, a visa requirement for Azerbaijani citizens came into effect on January 15, 2026.

Despite the introduction of the visa regime, Obradovic highlighted efforts to simplify procedures for travelers. Montenegro is currently developing an online visa application system that will allow foreign citizens to apply digitally. Once launched, the system is expected to significantly reduce paperwork and processing time, making travel more convenient for applicants, including Azerbaijani citizens.

Both sides agreed that current political dialogue and institutional cooperation create strong potential for deeper security collaboration. Officials emphasized that existing diplomatic relations, combined with growing economic and tourism links, provide a solid basis for expanding cooperation into new strategic areas such as migration management and public security.

The meeting concluded with both countries expressing readiness to launch new joint initiatives and strengthen institutional partnerships in the security sector in the near future.

