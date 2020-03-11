Monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev to be erected in Baku

Monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev to be erected in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to erect a monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, APA reports.

With the order, the monument to great philanthropist and public figure Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev will be erected in Baku.

Baku city Executive Power together with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation works on erecting the monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should resolve the issues arising from this order.

News.Az

News.Az