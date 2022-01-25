Monument to prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli to be erected in St. Petersburg

Today, the groundbreaking ceremony of the monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the Azerbaijani composer, founder of modern Azerbaijani professional music and national opera has been held in Saint Petersburg, News.Az reports citing Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the information, the monument will be erected in the garden named after the composer.

It should be noted that the author of the monument is Aydin Zeynalov, sculptor, academician of the Russian Academy of Arts and Florence Academy of Art.

News.Az