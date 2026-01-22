Yandex metrika counter

Moody’s: Azerbaijan current account surplus to hit 5%

Azerbaijan’s current account surplus is expected to remain strong through 2027, averaging just over 5% of GDP, according to new forecasts from international ratings agency Moody’s.

Moody’s projects that Azerbaijan’s current account surplus will reach 7% of GDP by the end of 2025, before easing to around 5% in 2026 and 5.2% in 2027. The agency estimates the average surplus for 2026–2027 at approximately 5.1% of GDP, reflecting continued external financial stability, News.Az reports, citing Report.

In 2024, Azerbaijan recorded a current account surplus of $4.7 billion, equal to 6.3% of GDP. Recent data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that in January–September 2025, the surplus stood at $3.02 billion, or 5.4% of GDP.

The Central Bank expects the figure to rise to $3.7 billion by the end of 2025, based on an average oil price of about $70 per barrel.

Moody’s assessment indicates that Azerbaijan’s external position remains resilient, supported by energy exports and steady foreign currency inflows, even as global oil markets fluctuate.


