More facts and war crimes of Armenia will surface with inspection of de-occupied lands - presidential aide

Armenia razed to the ground cemetery in de-occupied Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan. Even cemeteries were not spared, subjected to vandalism and barbarism, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

"More facts and war crimes of Armenia will surface with inspection of de-occupied lands. Armenia tried to erase all traces of Azerbaijan, Hajiyev noted.

