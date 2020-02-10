More medics rush to join the fight in Wuhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As medical professionals in Wuhan, Hubei province, continue to battle the coronavirus, their peers from all parts of China have been heading to the city to offer assistance, China Daily reported.

By Sunday, 155 doctors and nurses from the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing had been sent to frontline hospitals in Wuhan. More than 11,000 medics have been sent to Hubei's capital since the start of the outbreak, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a news briefing on Friday.

News.Az

