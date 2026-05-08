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More than 50 Moscow-bound drones intercepted by Russia

More than 50 Moscow-bound drones intercepted by Russia
Source: Reuters

Russian air defence units have intercepted more than 50 drones ​heading for Moscow over a period of ‌about 15 hours, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.


The running total of drones ​downed between about 11 a.m. (0800 ​GMT) on Thursday and 2 a.m. ⁠on Friday exceeded 50, Sobyanin ​said in a long series of ​dispatches on Telegram announcing the interception of drones throughout Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Russia's Defence Ministry, posting separately on Telegram, said ‌95 ⁠Ukrainian drones had been intercepted over a four-hour period ending at midnight in various regions of ​central and ​southern ⁠Russia.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it would observe a three-day ​ceasefire starting at midnight on ​the ⁠night of May 7-May 8 until May 10 in connection with ⁠commemorations ​of the Soviet ​victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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