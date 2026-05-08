+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defence units have intercepted more than 50 drones ​heading for Moscow over a period of ‌about 15 hours, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.







The running total of drones ​downed between about 11 a.m. (0800 ​GMT) on Thursday and 2 a.m. ⁠on Friday exceeded 50, Sobyanin ​said in a long series of ​dispatches on Telegram announcing the interception of drones throughout Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Will Niklas Sule retire after Dortmund contract expires?

Russia begins 2-day ceasefire for Victory Day

Second-biggest Ukrainian drone attack hits Russia amid ceasefire tensions

Russia’s Aerospace Forces get new leader: Col. Gen. Chaiko

Russia's Defence Ministry, posting separately on Telegram, said ‌95 ⁠Ukrainian drones had been intercepted over a four-hour period ending at midnight in various regions of ​central and ​southern ⁠Russia.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it would observe a three-day ​ceasefire starting at midnight on ​the ⁠night of May 7-May 8 until May 10 in connection with ⁠commemorations ​of the Soviet ​victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

News.Az