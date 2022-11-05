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Moscow-bound Drones
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A military logistics facility near Moscow was reportedly struck overnight on May 7, with reports indicating damage to the Nara production and logistics complex in the Narofominsk area of the Moscow region.07 May 2026-11:44
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Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a russian military facility in Moscow Oblast overnight on May 7.07 May 2026-08:34
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Russian air defenses intercepted more than 35 drones heading toward Moscow overnight, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.17 Mar 2026-09:20
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A series of explosions shook Moscow late Sunday evening as unidentified drones launched a surprise attack on the Russian capital, spreading panic among residents and prompting conflicting statements from officials.27 Oct 2025-09:15
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Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions of the country, including nine over the Moscow area.12 Sep 2025-10:00
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Russia reported a large-scale overnight drone attack that targeted multiple regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and key oil facilities. The Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses intercepted 221 drones across the country.12 Sep 2025-09:21
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Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two drones heading toward Moscow, according to an announcement by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.11 Aug 2025-12:08
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The Russian Defence Ministry announced early Wednesday that its air defences destroyed or intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones within a three-hour span, with most of the activity concentrated over the central and southern regions of the country.28 May 2025-02:24
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