More than 50 people injured in Armenia due to New Year's fireworks
Fifty-two people affected by the New Year's firecrackers and fireworks have turned to medical centers in Armenia, the country's Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.
"Including 8 (15%) children (7-14 years old), 7 (13%) adolescents (15-17 years old), and 37 (72%) adults (18 years and older),” he wrote on Facebook.
"In 49 cases, the victims received different types of wrist and forearm injuries," News.am cited the minister as saying.
