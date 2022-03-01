More than 600 members of martyrs' families provided with jobs — minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In recent months, up to 600 members of martyrs' families have been provided with jobs in the system of the Ministry of Education," Emin Amrullayev, Education Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in connection with the "State Program for the education of young people in prestigious universities of foreign countries in 2022-2026", a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that candidates from martyrs' families will be given preference at the stage of selecting teacher recruitment competition vacancies.

They will be the first to be admitted to the selection of vacancies.

It should be noted that "The State Program for the education of young people in prestigious universities of foreign countries in 2022-2026" was approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 28, 2022. The main goal of the State Program is to create opportunities for young people to receive education in prestigious universities of foreign countries, to ensure the future development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, preparation of highly qualified professional staff.

News.Az