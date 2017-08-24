More than 720 people employed through labor fairs in Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan continues measures to ensure employment of the country’s population.

The Ministry reports that in this connection the state employment service of the ministry has conducted labor fairs in 15 regions since the beginning of the year.

"During the fairs 375 enterprises submitted 4297 vacancies. As a result, 949 unemployed and job seekers were sent to vacant places and 76.5% of them were provided with jobs," the report says, according to Fineko/abc.az

According to it, the state service also sent 75 people to vocational training courses and 71 people were involved in paid public works.

