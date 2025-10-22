Moroccan actor Abdelkader Moutaa dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The renowned Moroccan actor Abdelkader Moutaa has passed away at the age of 85, following a prolonged battle with illness, the news was shared by actress Amale Temmar on her Facebook page, News.az reports citing Yabiladi.

Moutaa's illustrious career took off in 1959 with his debut in the play «The Fake Press», marking his first connection with the audience. In the early 1960s, he joined the Maamoura Theater Troupe, where he refined his craft alongside Morocco's pioneering stage artists.

His contributions to film and television are vast, with standout performances in works like «Sidi Abdelrahman Al-Majdoub» and the film «Washma». Moutaa also captivated audiences in television dramas, notably with his portrayal of Taher Bel Friat in the series «Khamsa wa Khmees».

In recent years, Moutaa stepped back from the limelight due to declining health and vision loss, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.

