Moroccan Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita will pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 5.

During the visit, Minister Nasser Bourita will meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The first meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Morocco will be held.

The Azerbaijan and Moroccan Foreign Ministers are expected to hold press conference during the visit.

Media representatives intending to attend the press conference are requested to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs no later than 11:00 on 5 March.

In order to participate in the press conference, media representatives must present their issued ID cards and foreign media representatives must submit their accreditation cards issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

