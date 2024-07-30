Morocco looking forward Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29 conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco is eagerly looking forward to Azerbaijan's successful hosting of the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to take place in Baku in November of this year, Adil Embarch, the Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador made the remark during an event commemorating the anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throneEmbarch emphasized that Morocco has twice hosted this climate conference (COP7 in 2001 and COP22 in 2016), demonstrating the Moroccan government's unwavering commitment to environmental protection."Our country has developed an ambitious energy transition plan, aiming to meet 52% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030," the diplomat stated.According to him, Morocco is among the countries targeting a 45.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030: “Therefore, Morocco is eagerly anticipating the successful hosting of COP29 in Baku. On behalf of everyone who will participate there, we wish Azerbaijan great success,” the ambassador added.

News.Az