Yandex metrika counter

Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army continue intensive combat training (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army continue intensive combat training (VIDEO)

According to the combat training plan for 2021, intensive combat training sessions with mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army continue.

During the sessions, the tasks on holding the battery's firing position and deployment of a command observation post are being accomplished.

Mortars are brought to a firing position within the required time, planned and unplanned targets are fired at.

The military personnel involved in the sessions destroy the targets with accurate fire.

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      