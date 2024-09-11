Moscow calls Trump-Harris debate ‘another show’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has described the televised debate between Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his rival, US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as another show.

In a comment to Sputnik Radio, Zakharova expressed skepticism about the significance of the debate, questioning, "To be honest, I don’t understand why this is considered big news," News.Az reports.She further remarked, "Is it really noteworthy that we’re witnessing yet another show from individuals who clearly don’t take responsibility for their statements?"

