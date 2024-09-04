Moscow deplores Western bias towards Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Western bias in assessing the September 1 snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the ministry stated that statements from Western organizations do not reflect the true nature of the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan.It emphasized that monitoring missions from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) found the elections to be transparent, credible, and in accordance with Azerbaijan's national legislation.Despite these positive assessments, the ministry noted that Western and affiliated international organizations have once again issued biased and subjective evaluations that do not accurately represent the democratic process in Azerbaijan.Russia extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the elections, which, it said, demonstrated broad public support for the political direction and socio-economic reforms of the Azerbaijani leadership.The Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed hope for continued close and constructive cooperation between the newly elected Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia, in line with the allied relations between the two nations.

News.Az