Moscow hasn’t given any official consent to holding Russian-US summit — Kremlin

Moscow has not given any official consent to holding the Russian-US summit yet and is still studying the proposal and analyzing the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"There hasn’t been an official answer. We are still studying this proposal and analyzing the situation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The situation calls for an in-depth analysis, because each time the words about a summit in the statements of [our] US colleagues come along, they are joined by words about Russia’s need to pay some price or words that some new sanctions are inevitable," Peskov specified.

The Kremlin spokesman remained tight-lipped on a suggestion that the expected meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, might not take place. "There should be no room for hypothetical arguments, because the situation at hand is specific, and it needs to be analyzed."

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a phone conversation. The White House announced that Biden had put forward the idea of holding a summit "in a third country in the coming months." Later, Biden specified that he had offered his Russian counterpart to meet this summer in Europe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN he did not know if Russia had formally accepted the proposal.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a meeting between Putin and Biden was planned in the summer months, but the exact date and the host country have not been determined yet.

