Moscow hopes for continuation of Baku-Yerevan peace talks in coming months

Moscow hopes for the continuation of contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia on peace talks in the coming months, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“As the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of October 31, 2022 noted, it's important to create a positive atmosphere to continue the dialogue between the public representatives, expert communities, and religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with Russian assistance, and to launch trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts in order to strengthen trust between the peoples of the two countries,” Zakharova recalled.

The spokesperson stressed that the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process is challenging, but there is no alternative to peace.

“The related issues were discussed during the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow yesterday,” she added.

On July 25, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Armenian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow. The meeting focused on the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az