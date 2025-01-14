Moscow praises close relations with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed strong appreciation for the progress in relations between Moscow and Baku.

"As regards the Russia-Azerbaijan relations, they are highly appreciated. It is a trusting relationship, with the [two] presidents maintaining regular communication, and there are no closed topics," Russia’s top diplomat said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have been working to encourage the two governments to look for new mutually advantageous projects. Among them is the North-South Transport Corridor and other Caucasian routes, and of course projects to stop the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, Lavrov specified."Naturally, we cooperate in the international arena, too. There have been contacts and practical steps are being taken to strengthen our capabilities in security, and the fight against terrorism and organized crime. And, of course, there is communication between [the two countries’] armed forces and special services," he concluded.

News.Az