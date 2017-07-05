Moscow: Russian citizens with Armenian surnames face discrimination in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia demands that Azerbaijan’s authorities stop discriminating Russian citizens with Armenian surnames arriving in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on W

"We have to state that Russian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan are indeed subject to discrimination on ethnic grounds," the ministry said in a statement. Russia calls on Azerbaijan to halt the "outrageous discriminatory practice that is incompatible with friendly relations between the two countries," it said. "Certainly, we will draw conclusions from this situation."

TASS reports that, according to the ministry, since the start of the year 25 Russian citizens have been banned from entering Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az