Moscow says ready to support Baku-Yerevan border delimitation talks

Moscow is ready to assist in the process of border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova noted that Russia welcomes the recent meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the border.

“For our part, we are ready to provide all possible assistance in the course of direct delimitation activities. This includes the provision of the necessary cartographic materials. In particular, this was confirmed yesterday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the margins of the Ministerial Council of the five Caspian littoral states,” the spokesperson added.

On November 30, the fifth meeting of the state commissions on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on the border between the two countries under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

