Moscow: Serious preparation underway to sign convention on Caspian legal status at upcoming summit

The Caspian littoral states are working to adopt a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at a summit to be held in August 2018, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

The parties – Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) are working intensively on this issue, Karasin told at Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday, APA reports citing TASS.

“An Ad Hoc Working Group has been established for the development of a convention on the Caspian legal status. The working group is dealing with a number of controversial and uncertain issues. The adoption of the convention will help resolve controversial issues, including the resolution of disputes over the use of resources," Karasin said.

He said the summit of the “Caspian Five” is scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in August this year.

"We are seriously preparing to adopt the convention with all sides at the next summit," the Russian diplomat added.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had announced that Aktau will host the Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral countries, where leaders and delegations of five countries will take part.

