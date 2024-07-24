Moscow slams EU's financial aid to Armenian armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has criticized the EU’s decision to allocate 10 million euros ($10.8 million) to the Armenian Armed Forces, accusing it of geopolitical motives aimed at extending destructive influence in the South Caucasus.

“At a time when the West struggles to tolerate the prospect of a more peaceful region, the European Peace Facility seems to contribute more to conflict and bloodshed than to peace and stability. The Western approach of arming the South Caucasus only serves to perpetuate instability, aligning with a ‘divide and conquer’ strategy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.Zakharova further argued that the EU has strayed from its peaceful foundation and lacks the potential to foster peace.The European Council has adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros. This marks the first time the EU has decided to support Armenia through the EPF.

News.Az