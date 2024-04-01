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Mobile Internet
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Mobile internet services will be completely shut down in Moscow on May 9, according to a statement released by Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development.07 May 2026-10:28
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The UAE has significantly upgraded its live 5.5G mobile network by introducing four-carrier aggregation on commercially available smartphones.24 Dec 2025-17:36
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In a groundbreaking move for both technology and national resilience, Ukraine is set to become the first European country to offer Starlink mobile services, according to Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.10 Jul 2025-13:17
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Pakistan has suspended mobile and internet services “in areas with security concerns”. The authorities fear protests in support of the former prime minister, who is currently in prison, News.Az reports the Associated Press.25 Nov 2024-04:28
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