Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 14.3 million manats on August 2, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 10.4 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price beginning from 1,036.9627 manats and ending with 1,047.9400 per note.

Some 1.9 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (1.9 million manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($3,100 – 5,300 manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to two million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 2)

News.Az

News.Az