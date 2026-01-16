Yandex metrika counter

Motorcyclist killed in truck collision in Baku

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Motorcyclist killed in truck collision in Baku
Photo: BrokerLink

A Russian citizen was killed in Baku after a motorcycle collided with a truck.

The victim was identified as Emil Alakbarov, a national of the Russian Federation. He was riding a Haojue HJ150-6 motorcycle toward the Pirshagi settlement when it collided with a Hyundai HD-65 truck driven by Ali Yasanov, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of the crash. Authorities have opened a criminal case and launched an investigation.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      