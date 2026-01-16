Motorcyclist killed in truck collision in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian citizen was killed in Baku after a motorcycle collided with a truck.

The victim was identified as Emil Alakbarov, a national of the Russian Federation. He was riding a Haojue HJ150-6 motorcycle toward the Pirshagi settlement when it collided with a Hyundai HD-65 truck driven by Ali Yasanov, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of the crash. Authorities have opened a criminal case and launched an investigation.

