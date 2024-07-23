Mount Etna volcanic eruption forces closure of Catania int'l airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Travel to and from the Italian island of Sicily is severely disrupted following a volcanic eruption from Mount Etna, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Catania international airport is closed due to an eruption from Mount Etna causing an ash cloud reaching 8km into the air.The airport's management said: "The suspension will result in cancellations and/or rerouting to other airports," saying normal operations would resume once the ash fallout had ended.Airline Aeroitalia has reported that the airport will be closed until 6pm this evening (Tuesday).No flights are landing or departing at Catania, on the east coast of the island. Some flights are being diverted to Palermo and Comiso airport while others are being cancelled.Local residents have reported hearing loud roars coming from Mount Etna and their windows shaking.Although many are being cancelled outright, some flights are being diverted to other airports in Sicily.This is especially the case for flights that were already in the air when Catania airport was closed.Don't forget that Sicily is the biggest island in the Mediterranean. It is twice the size of Cyprus, a country in its own right, and it takes at least eight hours to drive all the way from east to west.Comiso airport is a two-hour drive from Catania airport; both are on the east of the island.

