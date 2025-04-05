Yandex metrika counter

Mourinho suspended after nose-grabbing incident with Galatasaray's Buruk

  • Sports
  • Share
Mourinho suspended after nose-grabbing incident with Galatasaray's Buruk
Photo: José Mourinho

José Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban in Türkiye, News.az reports.

Following the Turkish Cup derby against Galatasaray (1:2), Fenerbahçe’s head coach grabbed his counterpart Okan Buruk by the nose.

The Turkish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee has decided to suspend the Portuguese coach for three matches. The committee did not impose a harsher punishment, considering that Buruk provoked Mourinho.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      