Mourinho suspended after nose-grabbing incident with Galatasaray's Buruk

José Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban in Türkiye, News.az reports.

Following the Turkish Cup derby against Galatasaray (1:2), Fenerbahçe’s head coach grabbed his counterpart Okan Buruk by the nose.

The Turkish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee has decided to suspend the Portuguese coach for three matches. The committee did not impose a harsher punishment, considering that Buruk provoked Mourinho.

