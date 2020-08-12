MP: Azerbaijan-Serbia ties are ‘extremely important’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are extremely important and are largely based on common basic principles – the inviolability of international law and norms of behavior, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on international and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the recent visit to Baku by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic.

The lawmaker stressed that the meeting held with the Serbian deputy prime minister in Baku focused on the issues of the territorial integrity of the two countries.

“Azerbaijan, which once participated in a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, withdrew its troops and does not recognize its independence. We consider it an integral part, this is Azerbaijan’s principled position. In this regard, we also see Serbia’s consistent position in relation to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Seyidov said.

He described the Serbian leadership’s decision to send a delegation to Azerbaijan and discuss topical political issues as a wise and correct step.

The MP expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Serbia ties will continue to develop. “We know and understand each other well. There have always been very close and trusting relations between the two countries.”

According to him, the Azerbaijan-Serbia talks in Baku will have a positive result.

“Serbia is interested in close political and economic relations with Azerbaijan. And we, of course, given the importance and role of Serbia in the European space, are also interested in deepening relations with such a state," Seyidov concluded.

News.Az