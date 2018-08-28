MP: Germany chooses Azerbaijan as its main partner in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Baku was extremely important, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Karimli told Trend Aug. 28.

The MP said that Merkel's statements on regional security and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are very important.

"In her statement, Merkel said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within the UN Security Council’s decisions,” Karimli said. “This is in favour of Azerbaijan. At the same time, Germany, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The intensification of Germany's position in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is also beneficial to Azerbaijan.”

The MP also added that the chancellor during her visit expressed unequivocal support for the Southern Gas Corridor and stressed the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe.

"I think that the activity of more than 150 German companies in Azerbaijan and the existence of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce are a solid basis for further expansion of economic ties between the two countries," Karimli said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also called on German companies to participate in the development of the country’s non-oil sector."

“This visit and Merkel's statements demonstrated that Germany chose Azerbaijan as its main political and economic partner in the South Caucasus,” he said.

