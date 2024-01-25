MP slams PACE’s provocation, calls accusations against Azerbaijan ‘groundless’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) continues to pass biased resolutions and pursue a double-standard policy against Azerbaijan, Javid Osmanov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The lawmaker stressed that the PACE’s latest resolution is another groundless adventure of the German MP and a demonstration of double standards.

“The issues envisaged in the resolution do not reflect the reality. It seems that the PACE has already become a tool in the hands of France and Germany,” he said.

MP Osmanov emphasized that such biased and unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan prove the PACE’s failure to digest Azerbaijan’s independent policy and the country’s full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“PACE’s anti-Azerbaijani activities become intensified especially after the anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan in September 2023. It seems that the PACE cannot accept Azerbaijan’s full restoration of its territorial integrity based on international law and continues its slander campaign against Azerbaijan,” he added.

The lawmaker praised the Azerbaijani delegation’s decision to cease engagement with and presence at the PACE.

“The accusations against Azerbaijan are unfounded, and those seeking to put pressure on Azerbaijan will fail. The PACE and its patrons should understand that it is impossible to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threats. Azerbaijan pursues a policy based on national interests. Groundless resolutions and accusations will not have any effect on Azerbaijan,” MP Osmanov said.

News.Az