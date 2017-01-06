MP: Social projects will continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The year of 2016 was both positive and strained and complex for us."

"Devaluation and oil price drop amid the general processes ongoing in the world had a negative impact on the overall economic situation in the country. Azerbaijan is developing day by day."

According to Milli.az, the due statement came from MP Rauf Aliyev.

He said despite difficulties Azerbaijan did not cut social spending.

"Last year the country continued implementation of social projects in healthcare, education, culture and sport. Pensions and benefits were increased.

"The next year budget reflects all social issues, that is no reduction was made in social sphere.

"While expenses on major projects have been reduced, this trend did not affect social issues, particularly wages and pensions.

"The budget of 2017 envisages rise in pensions, benefits and wages. Various social projects will continue."

