An investigation by Follow the Money reveals FIFA pressured European football clubs to pay outstanding transfer fees to Russian teams, despite international sanctions.

Clubs faced penalties, including bans for three transfer windows, if they failed to comply, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

West Ham United successfully appealed after being ordered to pay CSKA Moscow €26 million, citing legal conflicts with UK sanctions. FIFA applied the same ruling in 13 cases, affecting both European and Russian clubs. Critics say the decisions risk violating international law and contradict FIFA’s 2022 suspension of Russia from competitions.

