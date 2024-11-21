Murat Chevirme: Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen cooperation in forest management - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chevirme noted the progress Azerbaijan has made through training programs held in Turkey. "We brought experts from Azerbaijan to Turkey and provided them with specialized training. Today, they are capable of conducting their own forest planning independently. This progress is a source of pride for us," he told News.Az .

The collaboration has also expanded to include initiatives aligned with COP29. According to Chevirme, a global project on nature-based solutions is currently being implemented, focusing on improving forest resilience to climate change, strengthening ecosystems, and enhancing societal capacity. "This project, launched in 2024, is set to continue for five years. We are confident that it will significantly boost the resilience of our forests to climate-related challenges," he said during the interview.Chevirme further emphasized that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey serves as a model for regional and global efforts in sustainable forest management and climate adaptation, showcasing their shared commitment to addressing environmental challenges effectively.

News.Az