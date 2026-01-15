Murray’s 33 points lift Nuggets past Mavs as Flagg injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jamal Murray scored 33 points as the Denver Nuggets held on for a 118-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, with Dallas losing rookie No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg for the second half after he sprained his left ankle.

Denver was comfortably in front when Flagg turned his ankle with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The injury occurred when he stumbled to the floor after being called for a foul while defending Peyton Watson. Flagg limped to the locker room but later returned to finish the final 2:35 of the first half. He did not come out for the second half, and the Mavericks later announced he was done for the night. The 19-year-old former Duke standout finished with six points in 15 minutes.

Aaron Gordon added 22 points for Denver, while Watson contributed 18.

For Dallas, Naji Marshall scored 24 points and Brandon Williams added 20. The Mavericks struggled from long range, shooting a season-worst 14.7% from 3-point range, making just five of 34 attempts.

Dallas cut a 23-point deficit to five early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by rookie Ryan Nembhard. Former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. answered with a 3 to spark a 13-2 Denver run that pushed the Nuggets’ lead to 101-85. Murray capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Mavericks closed within six points in the final 1:12, but Murray responded with a jumper just above the free-throw line, and Gordon sealed the win by knocking down two free throws.

Dallas also ruled out starting center Daniel Gafford for the second half because of a right ankle sprain that has bothered him for much of the season. The Mavericks’ frontcourt was already depleted, with 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II unavailable. Davis is expected to miss about six weeks with ligament damage in his left hand, while Lively is out for the season following foot surgery.

Up next:

Nuggets: Washington visits Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Mavericks: Dallas hosts Utah on Thursday in the first of consecutive home games against the Jazz.

News.Az