Williams hits late 3 as Mavericks beat Kings 100-98

Cooper Flagg scored 20 points, and Brandon Williams sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 33.9 seconds left, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 100-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The win snapped Dallas’ seven-game road losing streak, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Anthony Davis contributed 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed 98-97 before Williams’ decisive shot. Sacramento had several chances to regain the lead, but Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan all missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

DeRozan led the Kings with 21 points, Zach LaVine added 20, and Maxime Reynaud scored 14. Sacramento has now lost six consecutive games and holds an 8-29 record, the second-worst in the Western Conference. Their last win was Dec. 27 against Dallas.

For Dallas, Williams finished with 18 points, Naji Marshall added 15, and Daniel Gafford pulled down 13 rebounds. The Mavericks have won back-to-back games after a four-game losing streak, including a 110-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Dallas trailed 58-46 at halftime but closed the third quarter at 78-76 and outscored the Kings by 14 points over the final two periods.

While LaVine returned from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Sacramento played without forward Keegan Murray, who suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee. Murray, who also missed the season’s start with a thumb injury, will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

Up Next:

Dallas plays at Utah on Thursday night.

Sacramento visits Golden State on Friday night.

News.Az