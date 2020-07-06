Museum of Azerbaijan Culture in Tbilisi to resume its activity

The Museum of Azerbaijani Culture, named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov, will reopen on July 7.

The cultural center will receive visitors under the guidelines of the Georgian Ministry of Health, according to Report.

The visitors will have their body temperature checked, and use gloves and disposable shoe covers while entering the museum.

People without medical masks will not be allowed into the facility. The museum is also supplied with disinfectants.

Georgia has closed museums since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the country has detected a total of 953 cases and 15 related deaths.

News.Az

