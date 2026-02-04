Musk limits Starlink in Ukraine to block Russian drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's SpaceX has introduced new restrictions on its Starlink satellite internet system in Ukraine following warnings from Kyiv that Russian forces were using the service to guide attack drones.

Ukraine’s defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the measures, introduced over the weekend, have already produced results on the battlefield. The action followed urgent talks between Ukrainian officials and SpaceX over what Kyiv described as the unauthorised use of Starlink by Russian forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

SpaceX limited internet access for Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine if they move at speeds above 75 kilometres per hour. The restriction aims to prevent the system from being used on fast-moving drones, which Russia has increasingly equipped with satellite terminals to strike targets deep inside Ukrainian territory.

Starlink provides high-speed internet through a constellation of satellites and has operated in Ukraine since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian military units, government agencies, hospitals, businesses, and civilians rely on the system for communications, coordination, and drone operations.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have used Starlink-linked equipment near the front line for years. Ukrainian officials say Russia has circumvented US sanctions by acquiring terminals through third countries and grey markets, despite the system being banned for sale or use inside Russia.

Fedorov said Russian drones connected to Starlink present a distinct challenge. He said such drones are difficult to jam using radio or GPS interference and allow operators to control them in real time from tens or even hundreds of kilometres away.

“Starlink-connected drones are harder to counter than ordinary drones,” Fedorov said in a post on X, thanking Musk for what he called a rapid response.

Musk replied that the steps taken to stop unauthorised Russian use had worked. “Let us know if more needs to be done,” he wrote.

The speed restriction introduced by SpaceX affects Ukrainian forces as well. Both sides have relied on Starlink-equipped drones along the front. Beskrestnov said some Ukrainian users experienced temporary disruptions as a result of the measures.

“I apologise to those who were briefly affected,” he wrote on Facebook. “For the security of the country, these actions are necessary.”

Ukrainian commanders have grown accustomed to internet-based communications rather than traditional radio. According to Ukrainian media, video feeds from drones are often streamed to command posts using common online meeting platforms, while unit coordination runs through encrypted messaging apps.

To limit Russian access, Ukraine now plans to introduce a nationwide verification system for Starlink terminals. Fedorov said only approved and registered devices will be allowed to operate inside Ukraine. All unverified terminals will be disconnected.

“In the coming days, we will share instructions for Ukrainian users to register their Starlink terminals for verification,” Fedorov said. He added that the process will be simple and managed in cooperation with SpaceX.

SpaceX has said it investigates any confirmed use of Starlink by sanctioned or unauthorised parties and deactivates terminals when violations are verified. Musk has previously denied that Starlink systems were sold directly or indirectly to Russia.

The issue has strained relations between Musk and some European officials. Last week, Musk called Poland’s foreign minister a “drooling imbecile” after questions were raised over why Starlink access could not simply be shut down for Russian users.

Musk has repeatedly stated that Starlink will not be turned off entirely in Ukraine. In March, he said the system was “the backbone of the Ukrainian army” and warned that the front line would collapse without it.

At the same time, Musk has voiced opposition to Western military aid for Ukraine and criticised what he sees as a lack of accountability in the conflict. His relationship with Kyiv has fluctuated since 2022, including a decision that year to deny Starlink access in Crimea, which he said would have enabled a major attack on Russian naval forces.

Despite these tensions, Fedorov said Musk’s decision to enable the service at the start of the invasion was critical for the country’s stability.

Fedorov, who was appointed defence minister last month, has signalled a focus on technology-driven warfare and closer cooperation with private tech companies.

News.Az