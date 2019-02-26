Muslim, Jewish organizations in New York commemorate victims of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and the American Sephardi Federation (ASF) in New York have organized an event to commemorate the victims of Khojaly tragedy, AzerTag reports.

The event was attended by representatives of various religious and ethnic organizations of the US, local community activists and representatives of the Azerbaijani community.

The event was supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US and the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

Opening the ceremony, ASF Executive Director Jason Huberman honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, saying that 613 inhabitants of this city became martyrs in Khojaly, adding that this figure has a sacred meaning in the Jewish religion.

Executive Director of MALA Zainab Zeb Khan also delivered a speech at the event.

After the introductory part of the event, prayers were read.

Vugar Gurbanov, the counselor for the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, called this event, organized by Jewish and Muslim organizations, a good example of interfaith cooperation.

The resident of Khojaly and the witness of the tragedy Anar Usubov, who spoke at the ceremony, shared his memories about that day. He said that he had lost many of his relatives that night, and at the age of 11 he was taken hostage by Armenians.

The event continued with panel discussions.

News.Az

News.Az