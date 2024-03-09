Muslims face visa prohibitions due to discrimination in political sphere: Center for Political Studies head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Muslims face visa prohibitions due to discrimination in the political sphere, said Ahsan Hamid, Executive Director of the Center for Political Studies.

He made the remarks at a panel session on “Similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim community,” held on the sidelines of the international scientific themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Hamid emphasized that Islamophobia is on the rise across Europe.

“Muslims are seen as a menace and a danger. An atmosphere of ideological enmity has been established. The Western media stands out for its slanted attitude toward this problem. They utilize Islamophobia as a political tactic to gather votes during elections,” he added.

News.Az