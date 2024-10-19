N. Korea claims it recovered remains of crashed S. Korean drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, North Korea announced it had found the remains of at least one crashed South Korean military drone in the capital, Pyongyang.

North Korea recently accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets over the city.According to a spokesman from Pyongyang's defense ministry, security authorities discovered the drone remains during a search in the capital on October 13, News.Az reports, citing KNCA. The spokesman stated that the investigation scientifically proved" the drone's origin as South Korea.The North's investigation "scientifically proved that the drone came from the ROK," the unnamed spokesman said, using South Korea's official acronym.South Korea's military initially denied sending drones, but has subsequently declined to comment.

