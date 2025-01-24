Nagelsmann signs contract extension to remain Germany coach until EURO 2028

Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension to remain Germany coach until the end of EURO 2028, the German FA (DFB) announced Friday.

Nagelsmann said his experience at EURO 2024, hosted by Germany, convinced him to stay on for both the 2026 World Cup and the Euros two years later, News.Az reports, citing AFP. "We are on the right path and it is not over yet. We want to continue to develop. We want to win titles," the 37-year-old said in a statement.Nagelsmann signed the extension in Leipzig on Friday as part of the DFB's 125-year anniversary celebrations.The former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach took over in 2023, initially on a short-term basis for EURO 2024.In April 2024, shortly before the tournament, Nagelsmann extended his deal to include the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.Now, he will also remain in charge EURO 2028, to be hosted by Britain and Ireland.The second youngest men's head coach in Germany history, Nagelsmann took over after a difficult period for the four-time World Cup winners.Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and were beaten by England in the last 16 of EURO 2020.Hansi Flick became the first coach to be sacked in the national team's history after the World Cup in Qatar.At club level, Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over Hoffenheim aged 28 in 2016, before moving to RB Leipzig three years later.He then signed with Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga in 2021-22, before he was surprisingly fired in March 2023.Germany showed signs of a revival under Nagelsmann at Euro 2024, winning their group before losing in extra time to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals."Our goal was a successful tournament, but I could not have imagined back then what the national team means to Germany, how many hearts it reaches and people it moves," Nagelsmann said.In the Nations League, Germany are through to the knockout phase for the first time and face Italy in a two-legged quarter-final in March.Nagelsmann's extension ends rumours the in-demand coach was set for a return to club football after the 2026 World Cup.It also means Jurgen Klopp will have to wait for the job he has long been linked with following his departure from Liverpool last year.DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said Nagelsmann's desire to stay on was a "significant signal" for the future of the game in Germany.

