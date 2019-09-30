Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, Ukrainian MP says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, Maryan Zablotsky, a deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada told Vesti.az.

He was commenting on the statement of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry about inadmissibility of visiting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“A few days ago, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry once again stated that visiting the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia and Ossetia is possible only with the consent of the Azerbaijani and Georgian. Ukraine recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia within internationally recognized borders. As a member of the GUAM inter-parliamentary group and a member of the ruling party “Servant of the People”, I fully support the invariable position of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry,” Zablotsky said.

He also reiterated support for the territorial integrity of Transnistria within internationally recognized borders,

“In the near future, we intend to initiate enhanced cooperation with our colleagues from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova regarding the liberation of the occupied territories. It is unacceptable that in this period the occupying forces are stationed on the territories of these four European countries,” Zablotsky said.

It is unacceptable that 7 million people at gunpoint in these four countries cannot live in freedom and peace, the lawmaker noted.

“I’m confident that together with the parliamentarians from the GUAM member states will be able to work out an action plan for the liberation of the territories of these countries in the near future. The key in this regard should be international pressure and appropriate economic sanctions. Nagorno-Karabakh has been and will always be the territory of Azerbaijan. We will never recognize otherwise!” he added.

Touching upon the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in bringing the truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the deputy noted that the Azerbaijanis of Ukraine are one of the most active.

“I know well the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora Hikmat Javadov, who is making great efforts so that everyone in Ukraine understands that Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land. I hope that in the future we will unite the efforts of the diasporas of the GUAM countries in order to effectively highlight the position on the occupied territories in the international arena,” Zablotsky said.

