Naim Qassem commits to continuing war plan in his first speech as Hezbollah's Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his first statement following his appointment, Hezbollah's newly appointed Secretary General Naim Qassem expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for selecting him to take on this significant responsibility, News.Az reports.

Qassem stated, "My practical program continues Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's work plan. We will continue to implement the war plan and remain on the path of conflict, adhering to the outlined directives while addressing the developments of this phase accordingly."“Our resistance here has thwarted Israeli projects, and we are still capable of doing so. The best defense is an attack,” Naim Qassem declared.

News.Az