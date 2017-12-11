NASA's female astronaut visited the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Military College

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visiting Baku with the support of the US Embassy, the NASA female astronaut, Space Shuttle crew member, Captain 1st Rank Heidemarie Martha Stefanyshyn-Piper visited the Military College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting H. Piper informed the academic teaching staff and listeners of the Military Academy about her activities and space flights.

Noting that she is for the first time in Azerbaijan, NASA representative shared impressions about our country.

News.Az

News.Az