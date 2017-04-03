Natig Aliyev: ‘Road map’ on Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation should be prepared

+ ↺ − 16 px

During Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Baku, the country’s Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Na

Natig Aliyev described Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit as a historic event that resulted in the signing of new documents, proposals, productive discussions, which created fertile conditions for the beginning of a new stage in the development of cooperation in all fields.

The ministered said that during the meetings he held in Baku the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was given new tasks and that the commission is expected to take significant measures to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

It was noted that the 14th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is due to take place in Baku in May in order to increase the trade turnover between the two countries.

Aliyev drew attention to the importance of preparing the "road map" for specific areas and areas.

Bozumbayev, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan for its part will take similar measures, and proposed holding a meeting at the level of deputy ministers in the first ten days of May to exchange ideas and proposals.

The sides also discussed the transportation of oil from the Kashagan field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

News.Az

News.Az