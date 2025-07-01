National Doctor's Day 2025: 6 doctor-approved habits for better health

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the nation celebrates National Doctor’s Day 2025, health experts are highlighting simple yet powerful daily habits that can significantly boost your chances of living a longer, healthier life.

Doctors across various specialties agree that prevention is better than cure — and it often starts with everyday routines, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Here are 6 daily habits that many doctors quietly swear by to live a longer, healthier life.

Sitting in silence for 10 minutes after waking up It may sound too simple to be effective, just sitting in silence. But doctors often emphasise this habit as a way to reset the nervous system in the morning. A study found that brief periods of silence, especially in the morning, reduce cortisol levels, improve mental clarity, and promote emotional balance.



This quiet time helps the brain transition calmly into the day instead of reacting to alarms, screens, or immediate stress. It gives the heart and breath a chance to find their natural rhythm, something many cardiologists say plays a key role in preventing early heart disease. Eating dinner before sunset, when the body’s internal clock prefers it There’s a growing shift among health professionals who now follow early time-restricted eating (eTRE). Doctors practising lifestyle medicine often follow this rule, finishing the last meal by 6:30 or 7:00 pm. A research concluded that aligning meals with the body’s circadian rhythm improves metabolism, reduces the risk of diabetes, and lowers inflammation.



Despite the belief that “it’s okay to eat light and late,” the science now shows otherwise. Digestion, insulin sensitivity, and fat-burning hormones work better during daylight hours, not at midnight. Standing for 3 minutes after every 30 minutes of sitting Here’s a habit that’s surprisingly ignored despite strong science backing it. Doctors who spend long hours in clinics or operating rooms know the risks of prolonged sitting. That’s why many of them follow a simple 30:3 rule, sit for 30 minutes, stand or move for 3 minutes.



According to a study, standing and light movement after every 30 minutes significantly lowers blood sugar and triglyceride levels, especially in middle-aged adults. It may not sound glamorous, but this one small habit adds years to life and life to years. Brushing the tongue, for better gut and brain health It’s taught in dental schools, but doctors in holistic care insist it’s more than just oral hygiene. The tongue holds bacteria and toxins that, if not removed daily, can impact digestion and even neuroinflammation.



Scraping or brushing the tongue each morning supports a healthier gut microbiome, something more than 80% of immune cells rely on. It also reduces systemic inflammation, which is considered one of the silent drivers of ageing and chronic diseases. Writing down one stressful thought every night and throwing it away Stress is unavoidable, but doctors working in high-pressure environments often use this simple trick to emotionally declutter. Writing down negative thoughts and physically discarding them helps the brain detach from the emotional weight of those thoughts.



It’s not about pretending everything is fine, it’s about giving the mind permission to rest. This habit, often followed by therapists and psychologists themselves, may improve sleep quality and reduce long-term anxiety levels. Drinking plain water, but only between meals, not during While hydration is vital, what’s lesser known is when to drink water. Doctors who practise integrative medicine often avoid drinking water immediately before, during, or right after meals. Water intake during meals can dilute stomach acids, slowing digestion.



Instead, sipping water 30 minutes before or 1 hour after meals supports better nutrient absorption and metabolic activity. It’s a simple shift that supports the digestive system, the cornerstone of overall health and longevity.

News.Az